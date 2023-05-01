1,625 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,625 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,338,008,000 after purchasing an additional 413,359 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $708,540,000 after purchasing an additional 162,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP stock opened at $102.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

