18,357 Shares in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ODP in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.78. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. ODP had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

