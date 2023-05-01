2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $7.40 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.95.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TWOU opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. 2U has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 55.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 519,324 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 45.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth $662,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 93.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 301,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.