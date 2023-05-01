2U’s (TWOU) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 500.com

500.com reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

TWOU has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on 2U in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.95.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 420,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. 2U has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $398.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 2U by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 519,324 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 45.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at about $662,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of 2U by 93.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 301,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of 2U by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.