315,578 Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Purchased by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 315,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,577,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CPA Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,810 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUHP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,924. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

