3,844 Shares in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Bought by Paul Damon & Associates Inc.

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPX stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $80.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,041. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $768.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $99.33.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

