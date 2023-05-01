409,788 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 409,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter.

KWEB stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

