43,542 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. DXC Technology accounts for approximately 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,186,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,834,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,344 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,093,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,988,000 after buying an additional 838,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.81. 121,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.