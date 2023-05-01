49,861 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,861 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6 %

NVDA opened at $279.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.78. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $281.10. The stock has a market cap of $689.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.