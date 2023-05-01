5,053 Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Acquired by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9,119.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,349,357 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 574,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,325,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 395.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 373,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after buying an additional 297,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 361,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $46.64. 38,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,765. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

