5,634 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 3.9 %

MDLZ stock opened at $76.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.19.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

