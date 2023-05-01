6,276 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. Danaher accounts for 1.7% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.63. 1,142,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,404. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $227.00 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

