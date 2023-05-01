633,724 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 633,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,395,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.46% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,530,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $189.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $197.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.62.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

