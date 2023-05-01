7,259 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,629 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,574,000 after purchasing an additional 280,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,811,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

