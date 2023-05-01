783,672 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Acquired by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 783,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,441,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 16.6% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 124,802 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 164,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 372,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,364. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.