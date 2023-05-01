888 Reiterates Maintains Rating for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by 888 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UHS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.90. 308,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $154.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

