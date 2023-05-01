92 Resources Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by analysts at 92 Resources in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $698.97. 71,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,082. The company has a 50 day moving average of $670.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $614.36. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

