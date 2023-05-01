9,415 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,415 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 169.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.96.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $52.61 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

