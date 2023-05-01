AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.50 billion-$13.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.36 billion.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,150. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.04. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $270.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus cut AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

