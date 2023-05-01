Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Up to $24.02

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.02, but opened at $24.74. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 256,016 shares changing hands.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

