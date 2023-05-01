Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 924,400 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $69,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $69,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 93,951 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $851,196.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,725,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,630,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,111 shares of company stock worth $1,096,980 in the last 90 days. 19.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 181,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,253. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.24. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

