Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $16.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s previous close.

ACCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.62.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Trading Down 15.8 %

Accolade stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $984.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. Accolade has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 126.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Accolade by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Accolade by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Accolade by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.