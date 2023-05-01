Achain Market Cap Reaches $1.28 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $232,171.47 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000230 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004266 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003285 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

