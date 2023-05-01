Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 277,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,259,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $77.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152,037. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.