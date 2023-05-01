Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.79.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $77.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 38.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 650,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,685,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.3% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

