Adshares Market Cap Tops $42.24 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $42.24 million and $250,046.93 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00003819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004346 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000991 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001436 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,749,292 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adshares_news and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized advertising Web3 protocol designed to provide blockchain-based ad software to the ad tech industry. Adshares is a self-contained ecosystem with interconnected components, the main ones being the blockchain and the protocol. Here, the blockchain is responsible for the transmission of payment transactions, while the protocol stands for transmission of advertising information that operates based on the blockchain. The protocol enables advertisers to manage all their digital advertising from one place – and helps creators and publishers to monetize their space in Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT exhibitions, websites and any advertising space in the world (DOOH).

The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.

Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.

The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

