Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY23 guidance at $3.95-4.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.95-$4.20 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $363.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ATGE opened at $40.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.