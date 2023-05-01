Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,740 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,016,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,382,785. The company has a market cap of $144.41 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

