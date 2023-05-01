Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Raised by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 160.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $135.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.86 and a 200-day moving average of $144.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

