Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Critical Review

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Akso Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of SPAR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akso Health Group and SPAR Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akso Health Group $6.31 million 1.38 -$16.85 million N/A N/A SPAR Group $261.27 million 0.09 -$730,000.00 $0.06 18.83

Profitability

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

This table compares Akso Health Group and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A SPAR Group 0.55% 9.77% 3.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Akso Health Group and SPAR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SPAR Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Akso Health Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPAR Group beats Akso Health Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce platform principally in China that collaborates with other domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a wide selection of products. It also plans to develop a new business as a cancer therapy and radiotherapy oncology service provider with operations in the U.S. The firm plans to open 2 vaccine research centers and 100 radiation oncology centers to be located on the east coast serving cancer patients in need of varying stages of treatment, including specialized radiation therapy centers for radiotherapy, personalized consultation, conventional treatment planning, and other cancer related treatment services. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc. operates as a global merchandising and brand marketing services company, which engages in providing a broad range of sales enhancing services to retailers across most classes of trade, and consumer goods manufacturers and distributors around the world. It operates through the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to Japan, China, India, and Australia. The EMEA segment is involved in South Africa. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

