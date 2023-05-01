Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 6,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE:AGI traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,084. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $13.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.
Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after buying an additional 66,870 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 91,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.
AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
