Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 6,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AGI traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,084. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $13.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after buying an additional 66,870 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 91,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.