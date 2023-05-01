Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Tigress Financial upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.