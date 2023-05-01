Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Trading Up 6.4%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 368,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 696,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.78. The company has a market cap of $592.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 24.9% during the third quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 374,845 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,738,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

