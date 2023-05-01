Algorand Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.28 billion and $38.87 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00059150 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00039139 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00020531 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000212 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006516 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002716 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001132 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001180 BTC.
About Algorand
Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,455,264,372 coins and its circulating supply is 7,240,939,213 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
