Algorand Hits Market Capitalization of $1.31 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.31 billion and $31.44 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00058544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00022016 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001178 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,455,265,204 coins and its circulating supply is 7,240,940,046 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.