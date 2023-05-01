Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.27. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 31.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alkermes by 1,260.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

