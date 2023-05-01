Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.55-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

Allegion Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,580. Allegion has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $123.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allegion will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Vertical Research raised Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

