Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 802,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 182,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth about $3,668,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.68. 973,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,631. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50. Allegion has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

