Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $107.79 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $123.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

