Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,968,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,145,574. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $123.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

