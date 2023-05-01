AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Novavax makes up approximately 1.1% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Novavax by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,027,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Novavax by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of NVAX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 718,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,759. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.73.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($11.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

