AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys 6,260 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in APA by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.76. 1,325,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,905,059. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on APA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

