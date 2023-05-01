AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $462,000 in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nuvalent by 42,088.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nuvalent by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuvalent by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Trading Up 10.5 %

NASDAQ:NUVL traded up $3.71 on Monday, hitting $39.10. 222,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,858. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.38. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $40.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $79,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $60,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $79,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.