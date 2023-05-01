AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.56. The company had a trading volume of 737,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,672. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $63.76.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 7,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $372,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,122.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $13,226,937. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

