AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,724,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MBLY shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.81. 866,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,329. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

