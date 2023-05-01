AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of DocGo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DocGo by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 174,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocGo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in DocGo in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocGo by 99.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DocGo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of DCGO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.31. 67,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,354. DocGo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $851.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. DocGo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

