AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,054 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 142,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CLDX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CLDX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.03. 76,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,994. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.07 and a current ratio of 17.07.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 4,765.59%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.