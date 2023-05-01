Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AYX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.92.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Trading Down 19.4 %

Alteryx stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $71.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Alteryx by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.