Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $2.96 Million Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,934 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARA traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,740,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

