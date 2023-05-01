Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.86. 3,005,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170,112. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.